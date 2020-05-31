UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 36 More Lives In Punjab In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:20 PM

COVID-19 claims 36 more lives in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::During the last 24 hours, coronavirus claimed 36 more lives in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 475 in the province from the deadly virus.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, the virus affected 534 more citizens in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, and the registered number of cases reached 12,213 with the new infections. Also, 952 new cases of COVID-19 were registered across the province, which increased the number to 25,056 cases.

The Health Department confirmed that 19 cases were registered in Nankana Sahib district, eight in Kasur, 17 in Sheikhupura, 86 in Rawalpindi, four cases in Jehlum, four in Attock, one in Chakwal, 29 in Gujranwala, 17 in Sialkot, one in Narowal, 15 in Hafizabad, 35 in Multan, five in Vehari, 63 in Faisalabad, 12 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Jhang, 15 in Rahimyar Khan, eight in Sargodha, seven Khoshab, six in Bhakkar, 11 in Bahawalnagar, 20 Bahawalpur, one in Lodharan, six in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Rajanpur, three in Layyah, 11 in Sahiwal, six in Okara and four new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Pakpattan district.

The Punjab Health Department has also appealed to masses to cover their faces with masks and wash their hands to protect themselves from COVID-19.

