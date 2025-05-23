Open Menu

DC Reviews Polio Vaccination Campaign Preparations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC reviews Polio vaccination campaign preparations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr. M.B Raja Dharejo on Friday chaired a readiness meeting to prepare for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) polio vaccination campaign, scheduled to take place from May 26th to May 31st, 2025.

During the meeting, Dr. Dharejo emphasized the importance of achieving 100% coverage of polio drops for all children under five years old and warned that any negligence or poor performance by vaccination teams would not be tolerated. He directed that strict action would be taken against those failing to meet targets.

District Health Officer Dr.

Yasir Gabol briefed the meeting on the campaign, stating that 392,000 children in Sukkur district are targeted for vaccination, with 1,297 polio teams deployed to achieve this goal.

The Deputy Commissioner also chaired a monthly EPI review meeting, where he assessed progress on outreach sessions, measles, rubella, diarrhea cases, and other child health issues. He directed officials to work closely with Assistant Commissioners to promptly resolve any field-level challenges.

The meeting was attended by officials from the PPHI, police, and other relevant departments, including Assistant Commissioners and health officials.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

10 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

1 hour ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

3 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

3 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

3 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

3 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

3 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan