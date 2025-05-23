DC Reviews Polio Vaccination Campaign Preparations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr. M.B Raja Dharejo on Friday chaired a readiness meeting to prepare for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) polio vaccination campaign, scheduled to take place from May 26th to May 31st, 2025.
During the meeting, Dr. Dharejo emphasized the importance of achieving 100% coverage of polio drops for all children under five years old and warned that any negligence or poor performance by vaccination teams would not be tolerated. He directed that strict action would be taken against those failing to meet targets.
District Health Officer Dr.
Yasir Gabol briefed the meeting on the campaign, stating that 392,000 children in Sukkur district are targeted for vaccination, with 1,297 polio teams deployed to achieve this goal.
The Deputy Commissioner also chaired a monthly EPI review meeting, where he assessed progress on outreach sessions, measles, rubella, diarrhea cases, and other child health issues. He directed officials to work closely with Assistant Commissioners to promptly resolve any field-level challenges.
The meeting was attended by officials from the PPHI, police, and other relevant departments, including Assistant Commissioners and health officials.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews Polio vaccination campaign preparations6 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests four fugitives in major crackdown16 minutes ago
-
UoS seminar explores conflict resolution through geopolitical lens36 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of late Professor Waqas Aziz at IMPCC H-8/436 minutes ago
-
PSDP priorities must deliver tangible socio-economic benefits aligned with PM’s URAAN Pakistan vis ..36 minutes ago
-
Hazro police crackdown on proclaimed offenders yields significant arrests36 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police school signs agreement46 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsperson urges women to speak up against harassment, promises justice46 minutes ago
-
Over 385,000 children to be administered polio drops in Lodhran46 minutes ago
-
IHC Judges’ Transfer & Seniority Case: SC to continue hearing on May 2646 minutes ago
-
Seminary registration intensified46 minutes ago
-
Indian designs to destabilize Balochistan through proxies will never succeed: Tarar46 minutes ago