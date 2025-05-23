DC reviews Polio vaccination campaign preparations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr. M.B Raja Dharejo on Friday chaired a readiness meeting to prepare for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) polio vaccination campaign, scheduled to take place from May 26th to May 31st, 2025.

During the meeting, Dr. Dharejo emphasized the importance of achieving 100% coverage of polio drops for all children under five years old and warned that any negligence or poor performance by vaccination teams would not be tolerated. He directed that strict action would be taken against those failing to meet targets.

District Health Officer Dr.

Yasir Gabol briefed the meeting on the campaign, stating that 392,000 children in Sukkur district are targeted for vaccination, with 1,297 polio teams deployed to achieve this goal.

The Deputy Commissioner also chaired a monthly EPI review meeting, where he assessed progress on outreach sessions, measles, rubella, diarrhea cases, and other child health issues. He directed officials to work closely with Assistant Commissioners to promptly resolve any field-level challenges.

The meeting was attended by officials from the PPHI, police, and other relevant departments, including Assistant Commissioners and health officials.