Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finalize for 19,008 polling stations, 14,052 buildings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) In a report submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, the AIG Operations Sindh disclosed that for the general elections being held on February 8, a total of 14,052 polling buildings and 19,008 polling stations have been designated across the province, categorized as highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal.

Here is the breakdown:

- Highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling buildings in Sindh: 4,498, 4,834, and 4,720 respectively.

- Highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling stations: 6,801, 6,550, and 5,657 respectively.

The report further detailed the deployment of security personnel, totalling 143,156 at the provincial level. This includes 95,400 for polling stations, 10,648 Quick Response Force, and 37,108 private/supportive security personnel.

For Karachi range, covering 8 districts, a total of 40,443 security personnel are deployed across 5,343 polling stations and 2,697 polling buildings.

The breakdown per district is as follows:

- South: 2,121

- City: 2,943

- Kemari: 4,641

- East: 6,499

- Korangi: 5,663

- Malir: 3,957

- West: 5,353

- Central: 9,266

In the Hyderabad range, covering 9 districts, 37,638 security personnel are deployed across 4,431 polling stations and 3,783 polling buildings.

In Mirpurkhas range, covering 3 districts, 9,595 security personnel are deployed across 1,933 polling stations and 1,767 polling buildings.

In Shaheed Benazirabad range, covering 3 districts, 23,928 security personnel are deployed across 2,291 polling stations and 1,753 polling buildings.

In Sukkur range, covering 3 districts, 17,029 security personnel are deployed across 2,277 polling stations and 1,805 polling buildings.

In Larkana range, covering 5 districts, 19,544 security personnel are deployed across 2,738 polling stations and 2,247 polling buildings.