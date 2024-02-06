Open Menu

Elections 2024: Massive Security Deployment Finalize For 19,008 Polling Stations, 14,052 Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finalize for 19,008 polling stations, 14,052 buildings

In a report submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, the AIG Operations Sindh disclosed that for the general elections being held on February 8, a total of 14,052 polling buildings and 19,008 polling stations have been designated across the province, categorized as highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) In a report submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, the AIG Operations Sindh disclosed that for the general elections being held on February 8, a total of 14,052 polling buildings and 19,008 polling stations have been designated across the province, categorized as highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal.

Here is the breakdown:

- Highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling buildings in Sindh: 4,498, 4,834, and 4,720 respectively.

- Highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling stations: 6,801, 6,550, and 5,657 respectively.

The report further detailed the deployment of security personnel, totalling 143,156 at the provincial level. This includes 95,400 for polling stations, 10,648 Quick Response Force, and 37,108 private/supportive security personnel.

For Karachi range, covering 8 districts, a total of 40,443 security personnel are deployed across 5,343 polling stations and 2,697 polling buildings.

The breakdown per district is as follows:

- South: 2,121

- City: 2,943

- Kemari: 4,641

- East: 6,499

- Korangi: 5,663

- Malir: 3,957

- West: 5,353

- Central: 9,266

In the Hyderabad range, covering 9 districts, 37,638 security personnel are deployed across 4,431 polling stations and 3,783 polling buildings.

In Mirpurkhas range, covering 3 districts, 9,595 security personnel are deployed across 1,933 polling stations and 1,767 polling buildings.

In Shaheed Benazirabad range, covering 3 districts, 23,928 security personnel are deployed across 2,291 polling stations and 1,753 polling buildings.

In Sukkur range, covering 3 districts, 17,029 security personnel are deployed across 2,277 polling stations and 1,805 polling buildings.

In Larkana range, covering 5 districts, 19,544 security personnel are deployed across 2,738 polling stations and 2,247 polling buildings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Korangi Malir February

Recent Stories

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patr ..

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet

16 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

11 minutes ago
 UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir S ..

UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

11 minutes ago
 Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French peop ..

Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French people': prosecutor

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

11 minutes ago
 SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of A ..

SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of AAOIFIs standards for Islamic f ..

11 minutes ago
Kabaddi tournament played

Kabaddi tournament played

10 minutes ago
 China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway tr ..

China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway traffic in freezing provinces

10 minutes ago
 Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

10 minutes ago
 Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

10 minutes ago
 Election campaign deadline announced

Election campaign deadline announced

10 minutes ago
 SP Investigation assesses security at Karak pollin ..

SP Investigation assesses security at Karak polling stations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan