Heavy rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Karachi received another bout of heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, with forecast of more precipitation in the city during the next 24 hours.

The rain lashed vast parts of the metropolis, including North Karachi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar and several other areas.

According to Met office, rain/wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad.