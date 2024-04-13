Open Menu

Heavy Rainfall, Thunderbolt Kills Nine Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Heavy Rainfall, thunderbolt kills nine across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Thunderbolt and heavy rainfall killed nine people, including two children, in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Punjab.

Lightning strikes killed one man and two children as rainfall lashed parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Chaman Chagai, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Sorab, Kohlu, and Khuzdar, a private news channel reported.

Heavy rainfall also lashed southern Punjab, including Multan, while KP’s Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Mohmand, and Kohat districts also received downpours.

Low-lying areas in Quetta flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Nushki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah, and Kachhi.

A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan reported that two children died in a thunderbolt in Sorab district.

Moreover, a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.

Rainfall with thunderstorms in Upper and Lower Chitral demolished two houses, while landslides and flash floods suspended vehicular traffic at Chitral, Garam Chashma, upper Chitral, and Torkho road.

Rescuers saved a vehicle of tourists that was stranded at a nullah.

Most areas in upper Chitral descended into darkness after the electricity supply was disrupted.

Related Topics

Multan Storm Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Punjab Road Vehicle Died Traffic Man Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Chaman Chitral Malakand Chagai Dera Bugti Kalat Kharan Kohlu Khuzdar Pishin Mastung Nushki Qila Abdullah

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan