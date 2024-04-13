Heavy Rainfall, thunderbolt kills nine across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Thunderbolt and heavy rainfall killed nine people, including two children, in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Punjab.

Lightning strikes killed one man and two children as rainfall lashed parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Chaman Chagai, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Sorab, Kohlu, and Khuzdar, a private news channel reported.

Heavy rainfall also lashed southern Punjab, including Multan, while KP’s Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Mohmand, and Kohat districts also received downpours.

Low-lying areas in Quetta flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Nushki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah, and Kachhi.

A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan reported that two children died in a thunderbolt in Sorab district.

Moreover, a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.

Rainfall with thunderstorms in Upper and Lower Chitral demolished two houses, while landslides and flash floods suspended vehicular traffic at Chitral, Garam Chashma, upper Chitral, and Torkho road.

Rescuers saved a vehicle of tourists that was stranded at a nullah.

Most areas in upper Chitral descended into darkness after the electricity supply was disrupted.