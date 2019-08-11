UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rains Leave Three Perished; Eight Houses Damaged In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Heavy rains leave three perished; eight houses damaged in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The heavy rains recorded in the past 13 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have perished three persons with eight houses partially damaged in different districts of the province.

According to National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) daily monsoon situation report on Sunday, a house got partially damaged in District Abbottabad and the veranda of a house collapsed in Tehsil Uthmankhel, District Bajaur, resulting in death of a person due to heavy rains on August 9 and 10.

One death and damaging of five houses were reported in different incidents occurred in District Buner. The boundary wall of a house collapsed in District Orakzai which caused a death.

Meanwhile, a bridge on Chapper Road in Union Council Bazar Rustam, District Mardan had been damaged and blocked for traffic. Due to landsliding near Looter, Kohistan road was also blocked for traffic.

In the Sindh province, due to heavy rains 'water ponding' incidents were reported at different locations in Karachi, while situation in in Balochistan remained calmed during the weather prevailed in the last 13 hours.

The report mentioned that Gilgit Baltistan's Naltar Road was blocked due to huge landslide between Naltar Bala and Naltar Paeen. The land slide would be cleared in two to three, it added.

The report, in its flood warning alerts, mentioned that medium level flows were expected in rivers Jhelum and Chenab along with their associated nullahs during the week.

"High to very high level flows are also expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division and nullahs of Balochistan during next 48 hours," it added.

According to the weather outlook in the report, scattered thunderstorm and rain with heavy falls at isolated places was expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions during the week.

Wet spell was likely to decrease over southern parts of the country after 24 hours, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Flood Water Road Traffic Sahiwal Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Jhelum Kohistan Malakand Buner August Sunday All Rains

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

4 hours ago

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

6 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

7 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

7 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.