Hot, humid weather forecast in most part of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country on Monday.

However, rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated places inMalakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The maximum rainfall recorded in (mm) during last 24 hours was Lahore (A/P 63), Murree 03, Gujranwala 02, Rawalakot 07 and Kakul 04.

The highest maximum temperature recorded was Sibbi 43°C, Noorpurthal 42°C, Bhakkar, Nokkundi, Sukkur, Joharabad, Dadu and Dalbandin 41°C.