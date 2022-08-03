MEPCO upgrades 529 transformers during last fiscal year 2021-22

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have upgraded 529 transformers at a cost of Rs 152.8 million during last fiscal year 21-22 for provision of new connections to consumers and system's improvement. From July 2021 to June 30,2022, the capacity of 147 transformers was enhanced at a cost of Rs 50 million in Multan circle.

Likewise, 17 in DG Khan circle with cost of over Rs 4.9 million, 27 in Vehari circle at a cost of Rs 8 million, 41 in Bahawalpur at a cost of over Rs 8.7 million, 49 in Sahiwal at a cost of Rs 12.

6 million, 28 in Rahim Yar Khan with estimated cost of Rs 8.6 million, 132 in Muzaffargarh with cost of Rs 21.5 million, 59 in Bahawalnagar at a cost of Rs 28.9 million and 29 transformers were upgraded in Khanewal circle at a cost of Rs 8.6 million in line with special directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar.

The officials sources of Mepco said that the upgradation of transformers would improve power supply system in the region and also resolved issues of low voltage and tripping completely.

