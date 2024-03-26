Open Menu

Minister Commends PMA's Performance, Pledges Support For Advancements

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Minister commends PMA's performance, pledges support for advancements

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Tuesday expressed his full satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Maritime Academy (PMA), Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Tuesday expressed his full satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Maritime Academy (PMA), Karachi.

Talking to the APP after his visit and an orientation meeting with the PMA officers, the minister lauded the significance and efficacy of the training and courses offered at the academy, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the skills of cadets.

Acknowledging the practical training needs of cadets, the minister assured consideration for the provision of a ship to facilitate hands-on experience, as conveyed by the academy.

In line with addressing the evolving needs of the maritime sector, the minister emphasized the imperative establishment of a Maritime University.

He announced plans to initiate the requisite administrative processes, underscoring its crucial role in advancing maritime education and research.

Responding to queries, the minister affirmed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs' commitment to addressing challenges encountered by PMA, including the provision of potable water and transportation services to the academy.

Earlier, the Minister held a detailed meeting with PMA officers, receiving a comprehensive briefing from the Commandant PMA on the academy's operations and achievements.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Education Water Visit From

Recent Stories

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

4 minutes ago
 Health minister for introducing advance facilities ..

Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..

4 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing project ..

CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects

10 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

10 minutes ago
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist ..

CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat

10 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million o ..

Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing

10 minutes ago
 Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

10 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

22 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade

22 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan