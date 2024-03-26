Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Tuesday expressed his full satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Maritime Academy (PMA), Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Tuesday expressed his full satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Maritime Academy (PMA), Karachi.

Talking to the APP after his visit and an orientation meeting with the PMA officers, the minister lauded the significance and efficacy of the training and courses offered at the academy, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the skills of cadets.

Acknowledging the practical training needs of cadets, the minister assured consideration for the provision of a ship to facilitate hands-on experience, as conveyed by the academy.

In line with addressing the evolving needs of the maritime sector, the minister emphasized the imperative establishment of a Maritime University.

He announced plans to initiate the requisite administrative processes, underscoring its crucial role in advancing maritime education and research.

Responding to queries, the minister affirmed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs' commitment to addressing challenges encountered by PMA, including the provision of potable water and transportation services to the academy.

Earlier, the Minister held a detailed meeting with PMA officers, receiving a comprehensive briefing from the Commandant PMA on the academy's operations and achievements.