Minister Rana Mubashar discusses industrial policy, investment with FIRA delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A delegation of the Ferozpur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) Lahore, led by Sheikh Shahbaz Aslam, met Federal Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashar Iqbal, here on Saturday.

The meeting centered on key challenges and opportunities facing the industrial sector, including regulatory reforms, economic development, investment prospects, and avenues for public-private partnerships, with particular emphasis on initiatives linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the discussion, the delegation briefed the minister on existing policies and regulations impacting the industry and engaged in detailed dialogue on the policy and regulatory framework, trade and exports, investment, infrastructure, and broader economic growth. They also presented strategies for attracting foreign investment and identified potential areas for collaboration between the public and private sectors to accelerate industrial progress and economic development.

Federal Minister Rana Mubashar Iqbal assured the delegation of the government’s firm commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He informed the delegation that a One-Window Facility is being established under the board of Investment (BoI) to streamline services and provide greater ease of doing business for the industrial and commercial sectors.

The minister further informed the delegation about key policy initiatives, including the upcoming approval of a $1 billion loan by the IMF Board on May 9, 2025, which is expected to boost investor confidence.

In addition, the Minister highlighted the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP), which offers financial support and loans to young entrepreneurs across Pakistan. He also praised the Pakistan Army for its significant role in stabilizing the country's economy, particularly under the framework of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is actively working to revitalize the industrial sector and attract foreign investment.

The federal minister also emphasized the importance of compliance with the government's announced minimum wage policy, urging all industrialists and businesses to ensure the payment of Rs. 37,000 in wages to laborers as mandated in the 2024-25 federal budget..