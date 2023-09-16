MQM delegation calls on interim CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) delegation called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar here at CM House on Saturday.

The MQM delegation, headed by its convenor, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and consisting of central leaders Dr. Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal, discussed the overall situation, including the holding of general elections.

The Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, while talking to MQM leaders, said he would never allow injustice in the urban areas of the province in terms of development, employment, and importance.

"Karachi is my city, and other urban areas of the province such as Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and Larkana would be looked after properly", he assured the MQM delegation.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool told Justice (rtd.) Maqbool Baqar that they had expressed satisfaction and support when his name was recommended for caretaker chief minister.

The CM thanked them and said he would serve everyone regardless of any consideration.

The delegation raised the issue of urban areas, for which he assured them of his personal attention to resolve the issue. The CM added that the main job of his government was to support the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair, and transparent elections.

The MQM delegation took up the issue of increasing street crime in the city. The CM said that he has directed the city police to control street crime by enhancing patrolling and vigilance and starting operations against street criminals and the drug mafia.

Justice Baqar said that a major reshuffle has been made in the administration, including the police. 'I am sure the new administration will make a difference," he added.

The CM said that he would welcome suggestions from all political parties for improving governance and that their support was essential for holding free and fair elections.