NDMA dispatches 19th aid shipment to Gaza, cumulative relief hits 1,915 tons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday dispatched an other 100-ton relief consignment to Gaza, marking the 19th shipment and raising Pakistan’s cumulative humanitarian aid to 1,915 tons.

The latest consignment from Alkhidmat Foundation, comprising flour, ready-to-eat meals, cooking oil, jam, and fruit cocktails, was sent via a chartered flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, to Gaza through Al Arish, Egypt.

The operation was coordinated by NDMA under the directive of the Prime Minister.

A send-off ceremony was held at the airport, attended by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, along with officials from NDMA and Alkhidmat Foundation.