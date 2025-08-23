NDMA Dispatches 19th Aid Shipment To Gaza, Cumulative Relief Hits 1,915 Tons
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday dispatched an other 100-ton relief consignment to Gaza, marking the 19th shipment and raising Pakistan’s cumulative humanitarian aid to 1,915 tons.
The latest consignment from Alkhidmat Foundation, comprising flour, ready-to-eat meals, cooking oil, jam, and fruit cocktails, was sent via a chartered flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, to Gaza through Al Arish, Egypt.
The operation was coordinated by NDMA under the directive of the Prime Minister.
A send-off ceremony was held at the airport, attended by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, along with officials from NDMA and Alkhidmat Foundation.
