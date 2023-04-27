UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Raids Cable Networks Relaying Indian Channels Illegally

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Different regional offices of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) have carried out an enforcement drive during the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr to take action against those cable operators who were involved in airing illegal Indian channels and content in defiance of the apex court directions

The drive was conducted on the directives of the PEMRA chairman, said a news release.

In Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Thatta and Sujawal, PEMRA enforcement team seized all the equipments being used for illegal activity which included 14 Satellite Receivers, 11 modulators, 5 transmitters and 2 digital boxes.

The show cause notices were duly issued to the violators and the fine were also imposed on the violations conducted earlier.

In Multan, enforcement team conducted surprise inspections in various localities of Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan City, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and raided 34 Cable. Among them 20 were found airing illegal Indian channels as well as Indian content and imposed fine as well.

Field staff in PEMRA Regional Office Lahore also initiated drive against illegal/Indian content and conducted 89 surprise inspections in all 7 districts. Total number of violations found was 3 in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur.

All three operators have been strictly warned and issued show cause notices and called for personal hearing. During these raids, the enforcement teams confiscated illegal equipments.

Moreover, Regional Office Sargodha conducted surprise inspections of 15 Cable Operators in Khushab and Sargodha and seized equipment being used for airing illegal Indian Channels and excessive in-house channels.

Moreover, PEMRA Regional Office Gujranwala field staff conducted 14 surprise inspections in different cable networks in Gujranwala City, Wazirabad, Sambrial, Lalamusa, Kharian, Ladhewala warriach, Mandi Bahuddin, Gujrat, Narowal & Hafizabad and confiscated their Receivers deployed for illegal transmissions.

During a surprised drive in Faisalabad City, Jaranwala, Chak Jhumra, Tandlian Wala and Sammundri receivers for illegal transmissions were confiscated from two loop holders of M/s Media Com CATV(Pvt.) Ltd. i.e. M/s Jutt Cable Network and M/s Mudasar.

PEMRA once again warns all cable tv operators of the country to immediately stop airing illegal Indian channels/content which are otherwise illegal or proscribed by the authority. No channel other than PEMRA Licensee is eligible for airing on distribution networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt strictly in accordance with PEMRA Laws.

