PMD Forecast Mainly Dry Weather For Most Parts Of Country: PMD
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
The weather will remain dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.
The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 31mm, City 20), Bacha Khan Airport 01, Punjab: Bhakkar 18, Jhang 13, Faisalabad 12, Hafizabad, Joharabad, Sargodha 04, Okara, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh 03, Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Kot Addu 02, Multan Airport, Kasur, Noor Pur Thal Sahiwal 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 14mm.
The highest temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 39C, Chhor, Lasbela, Hyderabad, Padidan, Mithi and Sakrand 38C.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
500-litre liquor, weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
Special minor girl allegedly undergoes sexual assault6 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister highlights PQA's role in country's economy6 minutes ago
-
Colonial era Chowk Yadgar needs KP Govt patronage to clear encroachment, restores its past glory1 hour ago
-
Major operations FIA Kohat Zone, 06 cases registered electricity theft1 hour ago
-
CM orders crackdown on chemical string1 hour ago
-
PHA working on beautification of city: Asif Rauf1 hour ago
-
Pak-Saudi diplomatic exchange strengthening bilateral ties for future cooperation: Ashrafi1 hour ago
-
Minorities demand protection of inheritance rights by amending Succession Act 19251 hour ago
-
Second phase of mandatory training for Hajj pilgrims to be conducted after Eid-ul-Fitr1 hour ago
-
8 kg charas recovered in Midh Ranjha1 hour ago
-
Seminar participants advocate for accessible census 2023 data for development1 hour ago