PMD Forecast Mainly Dry Weather For Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 31mm, City 20), Bacha Khan Airport 01, Punjab: Bhakkar 18, Jhang 13, Faisalabad 12, Hafizabad, Joharabad, Sargodha 04, Okara, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh 03, Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Kot Addu 02, Multan Airport, Kasur, Noor Pur Thal Sahiwal 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 14mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 39C, Chhor, Lasbela, Hyderabad, Padidan, Mithi and Sakrand 38C.

