Poet Inayat Ali Khan Tonki Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Poet Inayat Ali Khan Tonki passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The author of some renowned naats as well as humorous poetry, Professor Inayat Ali Khan Tonki passed away on Sunday at the age of 85 in Karachi, a private news channel reported.

Borin in 1935 in the Indian city of Tonk, Professor Inayat migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1948.

The family settled in Hyderabad, where the poet received both his Primary and secondary education.

In 1962, he secured first position in his Masters programme.

The versatile poet not only wrote for adults, but also penned many a poems for children. He was known for his humorous poetry. His first name (Inayat) was also his pen name.

Among some of his famous poetry and scholarly collections were: 'Azrah-e-Inayat', 'Inayat', 'Inayatain Kia Kia, 'Nahayat', 'Nisab-e-Kitab-e-Urdu and Nisab-e-Kitab-e-Islamiyat.

