PTI's Haqooq-e-Sindh March Reaches Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Haqooq-e-Sindh March of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), led by Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman PTI Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minster for Maritime Affairs and President PTI Sindh Syed Ali Zaidi, SAPM Arbab Ghulam Rahim and other PTI leaders reached at Karachi on Sunday evening.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh and other Assembly members and office bearers and workers of PTI along with a large number of people welcomed the march at Steel Town area of Malir district.

The Haqooq-e-Sindh March begun on February 26 from Kamoon Shaheed area of District Ghotki and reached at the provincial capital on ninth day after passing through 18 districts of Sindh. The march was vehemently received by masses at various places by showering flowers, hoisting PTI flags and chanting slogans in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI leadership.

During the march, PTI hold grand public gatherings in Ghotki, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobadad, Larkana, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Mithi, Badin, Talhar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Tando Jam, Hyderabad and Kotri.

Large public rallies carrying PTI flags, banners and ply cards from different localities of Karachi started reaching since morning at Quaidabad where Haqooq-e-Sindh March will conclude in a mammoth public gathering. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Syed Ali Zaidi and other PTI leaders will address the public and announce the future strategy for achievement of rights of people of Sindh and get the masses of the province rid of Zardari mafia.

