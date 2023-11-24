Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviews hospitals, infrastructure upgradation projects

Marking a historic milestone in Punjab, an unprecedented upgrade is underway, encompassing a vast 7 million square feet area of major hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Marking a historic milestone in Punjab, an unprecedented upgrade is underway, encompassing a vast 7 million square feet area of major hospitals.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday visited the Planning and Development board to meticulously assess the progress of this monumental hospital upgradation.

During an exhaustive three-hour meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Planning and Development Board, updates on 43 priority projects, including the crucial hospital enhancements, were presented.

The CM urged the expeditious completion of the upgrading initiatives for Gangaram Hospital, Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Children's Hospital, Services Hospital, and the Institute of Cardiology in Lahore. Additionally, he emphasized meeting deadlines for Children's Hospital in Multan, Nishtar Hospital, Nishtar 2, Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Allied Hospital in Faisalabad, and DG Khan Institute of Cardiology.

Highlighting the revival of the stalled Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences in Jubilee Town after 16 years, Mohsin Naqvi announced the transformation of Manawan Hospital into Mayo Cancer Hospital. Moreover, Indus Hospital in Jubilee Town is diligently working on establishing Punjab's inaugural fully-equipped cancer hospital.

The CM announced the operation of two government-operated cancer hospitals in the province for the first time.

He issued directives for the timely completion of a new bridge over the Ravi by January and the swift resolution of issues pertaining to Imamiya Colony Flyover and Abdullahpur Faisalabad Flyover. He also instructed the immediate commencement of an inn's construction adjacent to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Acknowledging the real-time monitoring of projects through drone footage, Naqvi personally reviewed the progress of each project and provided on-the-spot instructions to secretaries concerned.

Chairman Planning and Development Board Iftikhar Sahu briefed on the practical progress, including the construction of a two-lane road from Wahandu Interchange to Benazir Chowk, linking Gujranwala with the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway. Additionally, briefings were given on road projects, the upgradation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, and projects by the Safe City Authority in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala.

Updates on the establishment of Gujranwala University, the restoration of Qila Kuhna Qasim Bagh in Multan, and the establishment of a park were also shared during the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Bilal Afzal, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of concerned departments, and senior officials attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman participated in the meeting through video link.