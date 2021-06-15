Punjab earmarks Rs 30049 million for Housing & Public Health projects

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 30049 million for 492 including 114 ongoing and 378 new development schemes of the Housing & Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD& PHE) for the next fiscal year 2021-22

According to budget documents, these funds will be disbursed through the development authorities like Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), Multan Development Authority (MDA), DG Khan Development Authority (DGKDA), Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA), Water & Sanitation Authorities (WASAs) and Parks & Horticulture Authorities (PHAs).

One of the major schemes is Extension of Water Resources in Faisalabad city phase II which is a foreign funded project and would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 3179 million. Other foreign funded schemes include Waste Water treatment plant Faisalabad phase 1 worth Rs 4250 million, Old Jhal Water Treatment Plant Faisalabad Phase 1 worth Rs 232 million, Sewerage System Larechs Colony Multan Road to Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore worth Rs 1954 million and Lahore Water and Waste Water Project Construction of Surface Water Treatment Plant at BRBD Canal worth Rs 2764 million.

Under Ongoing schemes and out of total available budget of 21507 million, LDA will spend Rs 3562 million, MDA 256 million, PHA DG Khan, 38 million, PHA Lahore, 02 million, RDA 423 million, WASA FDA 576 million, WASA GDA Rs 122 million, WASA LDA 1292 million, WASA MDA 1352 million and WASA RDA 1001 million.

The new schemes will be initiated with available budget of Rs 8541 million across the province. Under this head, BDA will spend Rs100 million, DGKDA Rs 57 million, District Development Package Rs 3788 million, GDA Rs 120 million, Koh Suleman Development Authority Rs 59 million, LDA Rs 635 million, Low Income Housing Rs 1000 million, Peri Urban Housing Rs 1000 million, PHA Bahawalpur Rs 10 million, PHA DGK Rs 05 million, PHA Lahore Rs 23 million, RDA Rawalpindi Rs 640 million, WASA MDA Rs 200 million WASA RDA Rs 330 million and WASA LDA Rs 220 million.