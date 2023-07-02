Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Responded To 22,725 Emergencies During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 responded to 22,725 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during the Eid holidays.

Provincial monitoring officer informed the secretary emergency services that the Eid days emergencies included 6,460 road traffic crashes with 45 deaths, 12,693 medical emergencies with 430 deaths, 37 drowning emergencies with 28 deaths, 225 fire emergencies, 635 delivery emergencies, 463 fall and slipping cases with four deaths, 228 cases of electric shock, 345 occupational injuries, 44 burn cases, eight structural cases, 701 miscellaneous emergencies and 242 animal rescue operations.

While chairing zoom meeting of all district emergency officers, the secretary appreciated the rescuers over their duty during the Eid holidays.

The monitoring officer said the highest number of emergencies took place in Lahore with 3,015 emergencies, followed by Faisalabad with 1,444 emergencies, Multan with 1,244 emergencies, Gujranwala with 1,064 emergencies, Bahawalpur with 1,055 emergencies and lowest number of 198 emergencies happened in Chakwal.

The Sahiwal district emergency officer informed the meeting about a road crash in which seven injured and one body were shifted to hospital. Jhelum officer said six people drowned in two separate drowning emergencies and their bodies were successfully recovered through rescue operation. Murree emergency officer said three people drowned in two separate drowning emergencies and their bodies were successfully recovered.

District emergency officers of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Kasur, Khanewal, Mianwali, Multan, and Rajanpur briefed the meeting about drowning incidents in their districts during the Eid holidays.

