Rivers Indus, Kabul Continue To Flow In Low, Medium Flood

Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to flow in low, medium flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Tuesday said that River Indus is in low flood at Chashma Barrage and River Kabul in medium flood in Warsak Nowshera Reach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Tuesday said that River Indus is in low flood at Chashma Barrage and River Kabul in medium flood in Warsak Nowshera Reach.

According to daily FFC report, all other main rivers were normal. Actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicated combined live storage of three major reservoirs as 5.049 MAF which was 36.90 per cent of the total combined live storage capacity.

Deep trough of Westerly wave continues to persist over Northern parts of Pakistan. Also marked seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan with its trough extending North eastwards.

This seasonal low is bringing moderate to strong moist currents from Arabian Sea which are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore predicted widespread thunderstorm/ rain with isolated heavy falls including one or two very heavy falls over Gujranwala, Lahore and Sahiwal Divisions of Punjab, besides, over the upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls including one or two very heavy falls were also expected over Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and D.

G.Khan Divisions(Punjab), Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus and Jhelum during the same next 24 hours.

The FFD, Lahore has further predicted moderate to heavy intensity rainfall with one or two very heavy falls over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 72 hours. Moderate intensity rainfall (with one or two heavy falls) might also occur over D.G. Khan Division of Punjab and Northeastern Balochistan. Another active monsoon system was likely to impact over upper parts of Pakistan towards end of this week.

Peaks of high flood might be experienced under the influence of prevailing weather system in Jhelum River upstream of Mangla (upto July 23).

Low to medium flood in Hasri,Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Degnullahs feeding River Ravi and Palku, Aik and Bhimbernullahs feeding River Chenab, besides,hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division.

Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Lahore Districts was expected resultantly.

