Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to run in low, medium flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is flowing in low flood at Guddu Barrage whereas River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Friday, all other main rivers including Indus at locations other than Guddu are flowing normal.

Combined live storage of three major reservoirs has reached at 5.778 MAF which is 42.23 per cent of combined live storage capacity.

Seasonal Low originating from Arabian Sea with weak moist currents penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD0 Lahore predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej besides over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan & D.G Khan Divisions of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Upper catchment of River Indus including Punjab (Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions ) and Southern Sindh might receive isolated thunderstorm/rain during the same period.