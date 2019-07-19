UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivers Indus, Kabul Continue To Run In Low, Medium Flood

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to run in low, medium flood

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is flowing in low flood at Guddu Barrage whereas River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is flowing in low flood at Guddu Barrage whereas River Kabul is in medium flood in "Warsak Nowshera Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Friday, all other main rivers including Indus at locations other than Guddu are flowing normal.

Combined live storage of three major reservoirs has reached at 5.778 MAF which is 42.23 per cent of combined live storage capacity.

Seasonal Low originating from Arabian Sea with weak moist currents penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD0 Lahore predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej besides over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan & D.G Khan Divisions of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Upper catchment of River Indus including Punjab (Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions ) and Southern Sindh might receive isolated thunderstorm/rain during the same period.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Multan Kabul Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Sahiwal Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Nowshera Jhelum Malakand I Khan All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (M ..

1 minute ago

Neighborhood, Bounce Basketball clubs qualify for ..

1 minute ago

ATH provides OPD facilities to 0.5 million patient ..

1 minute ago

2-day seminar on defence production recommends inc ..

1 minute ago

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese vice president meets French President's di ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.