Secretary Aviation For Making "Radio To Makkah" Initiative Successful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Secretary Aviation, Director General, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Shahrukh Nusrat has directed Management of Islamabad Airport for making, "ROAD TO MAKKAH" initiative successful.

The secretary expressed these views while chairing a conference of the Airport Managers/COOs of major Pakistan CAA airports at Islamabad International Airport, said a news release.

This forum was revived after a gap of more than two years with the Primary purpose to bring all APMs on the same page with regard to day to day issues being faced at airports and to align their resolve for the betterment of aviation sector in Pakistan in line with the vision of Prime Minister as elaborated in NAP 2019.

The conference was attended by the Airport Managers of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad and Multan airports.

Secretary Aviation /DG CAA directed that all arrangements be made in a befitting manner for the Hajj operation commencing from July, 5.

He issued directives that all-out efforts be made to facilitate pilgrims and ensure that they do not face any problem while traveling to the holy land by providing support and assistance.

Secretary Aviation/DGCAA reviewed the steps being taken at all airports for 24/7 clean airport concept with special emphasis on washrooms and provision of maximum facilitation, convenience, comfort and friendly atmosphere to all incoming and outgoing passengers.

He emphasized all APMs to develop and ensure smooth functional atmosphere with other agencies operating at CAA airports.

Shahrukh Nusrat emphasized that APMs being functional heads should ensure optimum performance of all airport stakeholders in line with their assigned mandates and instructed APMs to adopt zero-tolerance policy with regard to miscreants and exploitation of passengers at airports.

He further stressed upon the need of taking strict measures to curb all un-authorized activities of porters, loaders and other unwanted elements at the airports.

He instructed that culprits be identified and apprehended and all necessary measures be taken to eradicate their presence at CAA airports.

Secretary Aviation/DGCAA also called for pro-active functioning of One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) established at the major airports to resolve the problems of passengers on the spot.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, Shahrukh Nusrat issued instructions that all possible procurements at PCAA airports should be of Made-in-Pakistan without comprising on quality.

Secretary aviation/DGCAA instructed to further expand the Clean Green Pakistan campaign at PCAA airports keeping all its featured components in mind.

He especially directed APMs to adopt smart energy and water conservation solutions at airports without compromising on standards.

In the end, Secretary Aviation/DGCAA declared that meeting of this particular forum shall be convened on monthly basis to review progress on the directives and for the purpose of further improvement.

