Sindh transport department imposed fine on public transporters for overcharging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Transport Owais Shah on Saturday said that Sindh Transport Department in last 9 days imposed fines of Rs. 490,000/- on public transport vehicles for overcharging passengers.

In a statement the minister claimed that Rs. 0.

9 million were returned to the passengers overcharged by the transporter besides route permits of as many as 20 vehicles were cancelled.

The actions against overcharging of fare to the passengers were taken in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Badin, Thatta,Shikarpur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and others, he concluded.