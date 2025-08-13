Special Azadi Train Reaches Hyderabad from Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Special Azadi Train, launched by the Sindh Department of Culture and Tourism to mark Independence Day, arrived in Hyderabad from Karachi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Saba Kalwar welcomed the passengers and presented them with floral bouquets on behalf of the district administration.

The Azadi Train has been decorated with national flags and banners highlighting the freedom movement. Over 100 passengers are on board including celebrities from the showbiz industry, political and social leaders and members of the media.

The train departed from Karachi Cantt and will travel through Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot, before reaching Zero Point in Tharparkar on the second day of its journey.