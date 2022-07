KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Saturday forecast wind and thundershower with isolated heavy falls in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Thundershower is expected in Thatta, Badin, Tharpakar, Umerkot, Dadu, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benaziabad and Karachi.