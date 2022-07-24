UAF entrance test held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 17,000 candidates appeared in the second entrance test for undergraduate degree programmes admission to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Convener Admission Committee, Dr Nadeem Abbas said here on Sunday that foolproof arrangements were made to facilitate the candidates and their parents.

He said that test centers were set up in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Burewala, and Depalpur.

He said that now the candidates could apply for their chosen undergraduate degrees programmes at Main Campus Faisalabad and its sub-campuses in Toba Tek Singh,Burewala-Vehari; and Depalpur-Okara. They could visit the website uaf.edu.pk formore details, he added.