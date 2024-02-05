Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming For Success One Step At A Time
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 02:46 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) In an inspiring journey from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to becoming the pride of Pakistan, Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, is making waves in the worlds of beauty, modeling, and acting, proving that success comes to those who work diligently towards their dreams.
Born on May 7, 1997, Areej initially pursued her education in Jeddah at the Springhill International school before returning to Pakistan to complete her O Levels at Bloomfield Hall School. Her academic journey led her to Comsats University in Lahore, where she delved into the field of Psychology. However, it was her burgeoning interest in modeling that changed the course of her life.
Areej's foray into the modeling industry began when photographers and fashion industry professionals took notice of her unique charm. Despite the offers pouring in, she remained dedicated to completing her education before embracing the opportunities in the world of fashion wholeheartedly.
Hailing from a family deeply rooted in business, with her father overseeing translation companies Mikdoss Translation & Langspark Translation in Dubai, UAE, and Qatar, Areej is the youngest among two elder brothers and a sister. Her brothers, Shah Hassan Chaudhary and Muhammad Hussain Chaudhary, are involved in cosmetology and the family translation business, respectively, while her sister is a designer married in Multan, Pakistan.
While residing in the Bani Gala area of Islamabad, Areej's journey took an unexpected turn when she learned about the Miss Pakistan World pageant. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she applied, and, on the 25th of August 2020, she was crowned Miss Pakistan World 2020, marking a historic moment as the first winner chosen from Pakistani soil.
Blessed with Kashmiri heritage, Areej's striking looks led her to represent Pakistan in prestigious international pageants such as Miss Earth 2020, Miss Global 2022, and Miss Eco International 2022. Her ambition continues to soar as she eyes more international pageants in the coming year.
Post her studies and successful modeling and pageant career, Areej shifted gears to Karachi to pursue her passion for acting. She made her mark in the industry with roles in dramas like "Sitam" on Hum TV, "Sirat- E-Mustaqeem" (Episode 10) & "Wo Paagal Si" on ARY Channel, "Makafat" (Season 4, Episode 5), "Inteqaam" & "Dhikhawa" on GEO TV, and "Oye Motti" on Express tv and others. Additionally, she has ventured into the film industry, completing four movies by 2023, "Andkaar," "Aar Paar," "Dhaai Chaal," with "Jinna Teri Marzi" slated for release in 2024.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Areej remains grounded and actively contributes to social causes. An animal lover and horseback rider, she serves as the ambassador for the JFK Animal Shelter in Lahore. Her philanthropic efforts extend to visiting hospitals and bringing smiles to the faces of cancer patients at the Indus Hospital in Karachi and the thalassemia patients in the Sundus Foundation in Lahore.
Reflecting on her journey, Areej expresses gratitude to her supportive family and looks ahead with enthusiasm, saying, "From modeling to pageants to dramas and now movies, the last three years have been a bliss, and I am looking forward to what the year 2024 holds for me." She is focused on her growing career in the film industry of Pakistan as well as joining more international pageants. Areej Chaudhary continues to inspire as she takes each step forward in her remarkable career.
