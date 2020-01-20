UrduPoint.com
Cholistan Rally To Promote Positive Image Of Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that Cholistan Desert Rally 2020 will be organized in a befitting manner in order to promote a positive image of Pakistan around the globe.

Addressing a meeting at his office here on Monday, he said that the international sports event will help in boosting tourism and generating economic activities in the area. He said that a trade fair will also be held at the event in which Chambers of Commerce and Industries from Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Lahore will participate to showcase indigenous products of their respective areas. Commissioner said that the arrangements for the rally scheduled to be held from February 13 to February 16 are being finalized.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

