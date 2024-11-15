Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third day

Faisalabad and Lahore Whites registered victories on the third day of the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25. At Marghzar Cricket Ground, Lahore Whites reached the 79-run target in 16.1 overs to beat Abbottabad by seven wickets. Earlier, Abbottabad could only add six runs to their overnight total of 125-8 before being bowled out for 131

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad and Lahore Whites registered victories on the third day of the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25. At Marghzar cricket Ground, Lahore Whites reached the 79-run target in 16.1 overs to beat Abbottabad by seven wickets. Earlier, Abbottabad could only add six runs to their overnight total of 125-8 before being bowled out for 131.

Faisalabad chased the 173-run target in 45 overs against Larkana with four wickets in hand after recovering from 44-5 at the National Ground Islamabad. Skipper Ali Shan starred with unbeaten 58 off 109 balls including nine fours. Earlier in the day Faisalabad wrapped up the Larkana innings for 277 all out after they continued from 238-8 on day three. Shahzad Gul and Shahid Ali bagged four wickets each for Faisalabad.

Peshawar’s Maaz Sadaqat scored his maiden first-class century as they were bowled out for 251 in 69.5 overs in reply to Multan’s 292 all out. Multan’s Mohammad Ismail returned figures of 5-84. At the close of play Multan were 31 for no loss in six overs extending their second innings lead to 72.

At Gohati Cricket Stadium in Swabi, Sialkot were 255-7, trailing Lahore Blues by 214 runs at close of play as only 66 overs were possible on day three.

Lahore Blues’ Mohammad Abbas registered his 45th first-class five-fer while Sialkot’s Mohammad Waleed remained unbeaten 83 at stumps.

Test batter Abid Ali registered his 30th first-class ton at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium to help Bahawalpur overcome Rawalpindi’s 91-run first innings lead. After Rawalpindi finished their first innings on 324 all out, Bahawalpur notched 258-4 by close of play on day three with 167 runs ahead.

Elsewhere, Karachi Whites lead by 219 runs in their second innings against AJK at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as the former closed the day with 151-6 in 36.5 overs.

Earlier in the day, AJK could only add 57 runs to their overnight total of 231-6 as they were bowled out for 288 with a 68-run first innings deficit. At Railway Cricket Ground, Haripur, Quetta trailed by 90 runs against FATA as they were 66-2 in their second innings when stumps were drawn. Earlier, FATA scored 343 all out after continuing from their overnight score of 152-3, taking a strong 156-run first innings lead.