Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places 14 Aug 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers occurred in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Islamabad (Golra 114, Saidpur 91, AP 57, ZP 33, Bokra 18), Sialkot (City 40, AP 12), Gujranwala 35, Chakwal 33, Attock 20, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 19, Chaklala 14), Mandi Bahauddin 12, Murree 07, Jhelum 05, Gujrat, Kasur 03, Hafizabad 02, Kot Addu 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 26, City 15), Kotli 08, Garhi Dupatta 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 22, Takht Bhai 13, Dir (lower 03, upper 01), Bannu.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Nokkundi 45C, Sibbi 44C and Chillas 43C.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.