Lahore city receives heavy rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The provincial capital on Tuesday received heavy to moderate rain which turned weather pleasant and provided relief to the Lahorites.

The Met office predicted more rain-wind/thundershower in the city and most parts of the province including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, DG Khan, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Chiniot, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Lodhran while very heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred at most part of the province including Lahore (Chowk Nakhuda 40mm, Wasa Office, Lakshmi Chowk) 26mm, Gulshan Ravi 25mm, Tajpura, Farrukhabad, City 25mm, Upper Mall, Jail Road 22mm, Nishtar Town, Paniwala Talab 20mm, Mughalpura 19mm, Samanabad 18mm, Iqbal Town 16mm, Johar Town and Airport 16mm.

According to synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next 18-24 hours. A strong westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday.