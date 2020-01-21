Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Met office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Met office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region.

However, cloudy weather conditions with chances of light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) are expected at a few places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Shangla, Swat and Battagram districts.

During last 24 hours, rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat and D.I. Khan divisions.

Rainfall recorded (in mm): Malamjaba 12, Dir & Parachinar (each) 09, Balakot 08, Timergara, Asbanr (lower Dir), & Kakul 05, Saidu Sharif & Bunner (each) 04, Besham 03, Cherat, Kalam & Mirkhani (each) 02, Peshawar & Bannu (each) 01. Snowfall (in inch): Malamjaba 06 inches, Parachinar 02 inches, Kalam 01 inches & Dir 0.5 inches.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was at Parachinar as-10�c.