Mainly Very Hot, Humid Weather Forecast In Most Plain Areas 05 July 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:37 PM

Mainly very hot, humid weather forecast in most plain areas 05 July 2019

Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, dust-thundershower/rain (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, while dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Malakand divisions, Karachi and Kashmir during past 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Gujrat 70, Sialkot (AP 40, City 24), Narowal 25, Jhelum 20, Gujranwala 05, Kasur 04, Lahore (AP 06, City 04), Mangla 03, M.B.Din 02, Kashmir: Kotli 35, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 02, Sindh: Karachi 01, during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Dadu 47C, Jaccobabad, Rohri, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Bahawalnager, Dalbandin 44C.

According synoptic situation "seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days".

