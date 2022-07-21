More rain-wind/thundershower expected on various parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and eastern Balochistan on Friday, while scattered heavy falls are likely in South Punjab.

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20-23.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan and Eastern Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, north Balochistan and lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Lahore (Tajpura 238 mm, Airport 197, Mughalpura 174, Nakhuda Chowk 159, Paniwala Talab 158, Lakshmi Chowk 143, Gulshan Ravi 128, Johar Town 124, Farrukhabad 119, Nishtar Town, Upper Mall 116, Samanabad 88 Wasa Head Office 76, City 69, Iqbal Town 63), Sialkot (City 152, Airport 139), Narowal 147, Jhang 125, Hafizabad 119, Kasur 117, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 93, Chaklala 38, Shamsabad 28).

Gujarat 62, Jhelum 58, Islamabad (Airport 53, Bokra 39, Zero Point 26, Saidpur 19, Golra 16), Faisalabad (Dogar Basti 47, Medina Town, Gulistan Colony 46, Allama Iqbal Colony 40, Ghulam Muhammadabad 39, City 25) Mangala 45, Gujranwala 44, Sargodha 31, Mandi Bahawaldin 13, Chakwal 08, Joharabad 07, Attock, Toba Tek Singh 03, Bahawalnagar, Leh 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 42, Peshawar (City 38), Bacha Khan (Airport 29), Bannu 24, Cherat 20, Balakot 03, Kakul 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 30, Barkhan 05, Zhob 01, Kashmir: Kotli 16, Garhi Dupatta. 06, Rawalakot 02, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 01), Sindh: Thatta 01mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 47 C, Dalbandin and Chillas 45 C.