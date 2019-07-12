UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Forecast Widespread Rain Thundershower From Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

PMD forecast widespread rain thundershower from Sunday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted that moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in northeastern parts and likely to strengthen in upper parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted that moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in northeastern parts and likely to strengthen in upper parts of the province.

A report of PMD stated that Westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts of the province on Sunday.

Widespread rain thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) with windstorm is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions from Friday evening to Thursday, Rain dust thundershower is expected at isolated places in D.I.Khan division from Sunday evening/night to Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara division during the period, Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nulllah/riverine of Hazara division and may trigger landslides in Hazara division.

All concerned have been asked to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/minimize human losses and/or any damages to property, Furthermore, all concerned authorities have been asked to take flowing safety measures.

Tourists to be informed about weather forecast, Availability of all emergency services staff/machineries and other resources, in case of any occurrence, updates may kindly by shared with PEOC-PMDA i.e. active round the clock via helpline 1700 and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Peshawar Bannu Road Kohat Mardan Malakand May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Belarus' Demands to Raise Tariff on Russian Oil Tr ..

7 seconds ago

Trump Confirms Immigration Raids to Begin as Plann ..

9 seconds ago

KP Minister Atif Khan, MNA Faizullah call on Prime ..

10 seconds ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting to review progress o ..

15 seconds ago

NAB gives possession letters to Khayaban-i-Amin So ..

5 minutes ago

Xu and Dabrowski knock out defending Wimbledon cha ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.