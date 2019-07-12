PMD forecast widespread rain thundershower from Sunday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted that moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in northeastern parts and likely to strengthen in upper parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted that moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in northeastern parts and likely to strengthen in upper parts of the province.

A report of PMD stated that Westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts of the province on Sunday.

Widespread rain thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) with windstorm is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions from Friday evening to Thursday, Rain dust thundershower is expected at isolated places in D.I.Khan division from Sunday evening/night to Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara division during the period, Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nulllah/riverine of Hazara division and may trigger landslides in Hazara division.

All concerned have been asked to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/minimize human losses and/or any damages to property, Furthermore, all concerned authorities have been asked to take flowing safety measures.

Tourists to be informed about weather forecast, Availability of all emergency services staff/machineries and other resources, in case of any occurrence, updates may kindly by shared with PEOC-PMDA i.e. active round the clock via helpline 1700 and all concerned line departments to remain vigilant in restoring road links.