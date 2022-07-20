Rain-wind-thundershower expected in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan on Thursday.

Scattered heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The met office has warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20-23.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

In Islamabad, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad.

In Punjab, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most districts of the province. While, heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Galiyat, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Lahore.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in most districts of the province.

However, heavy falls are likely in Dir, Swat, Balakot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

In Sindh, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most districts of the province.

However, light rain may occur in coastal areas.

In Balochistan, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Musa Khel, Sherani, Ziarat, Loralai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Bolan, Kohlu, Zhob and surrounding areas.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in most places of Kashmir (Bhimbar, Kotli, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian Bala, Muzaffarabad, and Neelam Valley).

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer and Kharmang).

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Sialkot (City 48 mm, Airport 03), Narowal 37, Gujrat 19, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, Zero Point 02, Bokra, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 05, Shamsabad 02), Murree 06, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Balochistan: Ziarat 23, Pishin 16, Mustang 06, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 21, Airport 16), Kotli 19, Garhi Dupatta 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 03 and Saidu Sharif 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Chillas, Nokundi46C and Dalbandin 44C.