Rain, wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad divisions during next 24 hours.

While at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.

Khan, Karachi, Kalat divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Islamabad (Z.P 67mm, Saidpur 26mm, Golra 21mm, Bokra 05mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 22, Chaklala 08), Murree 10, Gujrat 08, Bhakkar 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03, Kotli 01, KP: Mirkhani 02, Cherat 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 43�C, Turbat 42�C, Padidan, Bhakkar, Moenjodaro 41�C.