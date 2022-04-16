UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thunderstorm Expected From Monday To Wednesday

Published April 16, 2022

Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected from Monday to Wednesday

A westerly wave likely to enter western part of the country on April 17 (night) will produce rain-wind-thunderstorm in various parts of the country according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A westerly wave likely to enter western part of the country on April 17 (night) will produce rain-wind-thunderstorm in various parts of the country according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The westerly wave is likely to persist till April 20 (Wednesday).

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Barkhan on April 17 (night) and April 18.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from April 18 (evening/night) to April 20.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu) from April 18 night till April 21.

Dust storm/dust raising winds/drizzle are also expected in, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Dera Bugti on April 17th and April 18.

About the possible impacts,windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Day temperatures are likely to fall 03-05 degree Celsius during the forecast period.

Rain may cause landsliding in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from April 19-21.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

More Stories From Weather

