Scattered Rain, Snowfall Predicted Fin KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:10 PM

Scattered rain, snowfall predicted fin KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted mainly cold and cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted mainly cold and cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However, scattered rain with snowfall is also expected over the hills Chitral, Dir (Lower & Upper), Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, DIKhan, Tank and Waziristan (North & South) districts.

On Monday cold and cloudy weather persisted in most parts of the province and scattered rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in Chitral, Dir (Lower & Upper), Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, DIKhan, Tank and Waziristan (North & South) districts.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 0�C in Malam Jabba and Kalam.

