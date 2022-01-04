Widespread rain forecast for several areas in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological department Peshawar has forecast widespread rain with snow over the hills in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to a daily report of the region meteorological center, widespread rain (few heavy falls) with snow over the hills are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu,Orakzai, Kurram, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Tank,North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, rain and snow over the hills was recorded in most parts of the province.

Rain recorded in Parachinar 20 mm, Dir Upper 19 mm,Malam Jabba 18 mm, Asbanr Lower Dir 15 mm, Timergara 14 mm, Kalam, Khar Bajaur and Pasht Bajaur 13 mm each, Peshawar(City), Risalpur 12 mm Takht Bhai and Cherat 11 mm each, Saidu Sharif , Pattan,Bunner and Mamad Gut 10 mm each, Peshawar (Airport) and Kohat 09 mm, Drosh and Balakot 08 each, Landi Kotal 07 each, Mirkhani and Ghalanai 06 mm,Chitraland Tirah Khyber 05 mm, Kakul 03 mm,Bannu 02 mm and D.I. Khan trace.

Snow recorded in Malam Jabba 09 and Kalam 06 inches during the last 24 hours.