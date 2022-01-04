UrduPoint.com

Widespread Rain Forecast For Several Areas In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Widespread rain forecast for several areas in KP

Regional Meteorological department Peshawar has forecast widespread rain with snow over the hills in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological department Peshawar has forecast widespread rain with snow over the hills in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to a daily report of the region meteorological center, widespread rain (few heavy falls) with snow over the hills are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu,Orakzai, Kurram, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Tank,North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, rain and snow over the hills was recorded in most parts of the province.

Rain recorded in Parachinar 20 mm, Dir Upper 19 mm,Malam Jabba 18 mm, Asbanr Lower Dir 15 mm, Timergara 14 mm, Kalam, Khar Bajaur and Pasht Bajaur 13 mm each, Peshawar(City), Risalpur 12 mm Takht Bhai and Cherat 11 mm each, Saidu Sharif , Pattan,Bunner and Mamad Gut 10 mm each, Peshawar (Airport) and Kohat 09 mm, Drosh and Balakot 08 each, Landi Kotal 07 each, Mirkhani and Ghalanai 06 mm,Chitraland Tirah Khyber 05 mm, Kakul 03 mm,Bannu 02 mm and D.I. Khan trace.

Snow recorded in Malam Jabba 09 and Kalam 06 inches during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Landi Kotal Buner Timergara Balakot Airport

Recent Stories

Abbottabad admin seals private school for violatin ..

Abbottabad admin seals private school for violating winter vacation schedule

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM urges UNSC to implement Jan 5 resolution on ..

AJK PM urges UNSC to implement Jan 5 resolution on Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Two books of poet Ayaz Gul launched

Two books of poet Ayaz Gul launched

2 minutes ago
 Additional IGP Karachi issues advisory for police ..

Additional IGP Karachi issues advisory for police during rains

2 minutes ago
 Haleem issues white paper on performance of Sindh ..

Haleem issues white paper on performance of Sindh Health Department

4 minutes ago
 Shortage fear causing panic buying of urea, CS tel ..

Shortage fear causing panic buying of urea, CS tells farmers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.