CDWP approves ten projects worth Rs143 bln; refers major schemes to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives/ Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved ten development projects amounting to Rs143 billion.

Out of these, the forum approved five projects with a cumulative cost of Rs15.9 billion, while it referred five major projects amounting to approximately Rs127.1 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final consideration and approval, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra along with Chief Economist, VC PIDE, other members of the Planning Commission, Chief Economist of PC, Federal Secretaries, heads of Provincial Planning & Development (P&D) departments, and senior representatives from relevant Federal Ministries and Provincial Governments.

Chairing the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s development and economic growth.

“Despite the challenges we face, our dedication to the country’s progress remains absolute. We will not allow anything to derail our development agenda or compromise the welfare of our people,” he stated.

Emphasizing the need for strategic planning, he directed that only those projects be included in the PSDP which enhanced institutional performance and contributed meaningfully to national development.

He also underscored the importance of aligning PSDP portfolio with URAAN Pakistan priorities, ensuring continuity in projects, and exploring new initiatives.

The minister directed Planning Ministry to develop mechanism for notifying construction rates for highway and buildings projects in light of accurate cost of construction.

He directed that thorough scrutiny of projects should be ensured by sponsoring departments to avoid inflated cost.

He directed the HEC and the Government of Punjab to coordinate on laptop procurement in order to consolidate the demand for next four years and invite leading laptop manufacturers to setup plant in Pakistan.

The CDWP approved a project related to education & Training sector namely “Construction of Academic Blocks of National University of Pakistan, Islamabad (New)” worth Rs.

1597.428 million.

A project related to environment sector was approved titled “Formulation of National Urban Strategy and Guidelines to Reduce the Impact of Urban Flooding, Droughts, Climate Disasters and National Guidelines for Spatial Planning Considering Climate Change/Disaster Risk in Pakistan (New)” worth Rs106.401 million.

The forum referred a project namely “Investment Projects Financing (IPF) Component of Pakistan Raises Revenue Project (Revised)” worth Rs. 40758.086 million to ECNEC for further consideration.

It also forwarded projects namely “CM Punjab Laptop Program (Revised)” worth Rs. 27000 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

The CDWP approved another project in the Higher Education sector, titled “IT Industrial Innovation, Research Center and Strengthening of Islamia College University, Peshawar (Revised)” amounting to Rs. 2454.531 million.

Besides, it okayed a project namely “Revamping IT Industry Landscape (New)” worth Rs. 7426.887 has been approved by CDWP forum. The project focuses on three core areas: skill development, ecosystem growth, and strategic branding. It aims to train and upskill 20,950 professionals in leadership, technical, and business management fields to strengthen the IT workforce.

The forum forwarded a project related to Physical Planning & Housing namely “Construction / Reconstruction of Existing Schools in Sindh Affected under Rain / Flood 2022 (Revised)” worth Rs12337.138 million to ECNEC.

It also approved a project related to Special Areas (AJK & GB), titled “Establishment of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical College Muzaffarabad AJK and Kashmir Medical College Muzaffarabad (Revised)” amounting to Rs4337.733 million.

The CDWP referred two projects related to Transport & Communications namely “Extension / Construction of Sindh Coastal Highway Phase II (36 kms) (Revised)” worth Rs 37718 million to ECNEC for further consideration.

Besides, it forwarded another project of Transport & Communications sector namely “Dualization of Tando Allahyar – Tando Adam Road (31.40kms) (Revised)” worth Rs9284.584 million to ECNEC.