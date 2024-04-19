Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64275.57

GBP 349.74 342.11

EUR 299.61 293.62

JPY 1.82621.7867

SAR 75.08 73.46

AED 76.69 75.03

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43330

LIBOR 3M 5.58817

LIBOR 6M 5.72980

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.44276.58274.70272.74270.08267.48265.09

EUR 295.22294.50292.89291.19288.77286.40284.26

GBP 344.46343.42341.15 338.76 335.56 332.39 329.50

APP/as

More Stories From Business