Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.64275.57
GBP 349.74 342.11
EUR 299.61 293.62
JPY 1.82621.7867
SAR 75.08 73.46
AED 76.69 75.03
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43330
LIBOR 3M 5.58817
LIBOR 6M 5.72980
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.44276.58274.70272.74270.08267.48265.09
EUR 295.22294.50292.89291.19288.77286.40284.26
GBP 344.46343.42341.15 338.76 335.56 332.39 329.50
APP/as
