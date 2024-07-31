Hailey College appoints LCCI president as visiting faculty member

The Hailey College of Commerce here Wednesday announced the appointment of President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar as a visiting faculty member

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Hailey College of Commerce here Wednesday announced the appointment of President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar as a visiting faculty member.

The appointment aims to bring practical business insights and industry expertise to the college’s curriculum.

The LCCI president is renowned for his leadership in advancing trade and industry, and he would contribute to the academic environment at Hailey College of Commerce by sharing valuable knowledge and experience with students.

The appointment is expected to bridge the gap between theoretical business education and real-world applications, providing students with firsthand insights into the dynamics of the business world.

The LCCI president’s role will involve delivering guest lectures, participating in workshops and engaging with students through various interactive sessions. This initiative is part of Hailey College’s ongoing efforts to enhance the practical relevance of its programs and ensure that students are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities in the business sector.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed his gratitude to Hailey College of Commerce for appointing him as a Visiting Faculty Member.