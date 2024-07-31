Hailey College Appoints LCCI President As Visiting Faculty Member
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The Hailey College of Commerce here Wednesday announced the appointment of President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar as a visiting faculty member
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Hailey College of Commerce here Wednesday announced the appointment of President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar as a visiting faculty member.
The appointment aims to bring practical business insights and industry expertise to the college’s curriculum.
The LCCI president is renowned for his leadership in advancing trade and industry, and he would contribute to the academic environment at Hailey College of Commerce by sharing valuable knowledge and experience with students.
The appointment is expected to bridge the gap between theoretical business education and real-world applications, providing students with firsthand insights into the dynamics of the business world.
The LCCI president’s role will involve delivering guest lectures, participating in workshops and engaging with students through various interactive sessions. This initiative is part of Hailey College’s ongoing efforts to enhance the practical relevance of its programs and ensure that students are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities in the business sector.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed his gratitude to Hailey College of Commerce for appointing him as a Visiting Faculty Member.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Business
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter4 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.174 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal5 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-255 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal5 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision5 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment6 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration6 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer7 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chairs PSIC Board meeting7 hours ago
-
Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting; Yen rallies8 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 7 development schemes worth Rs 8.974bn9 hours ago