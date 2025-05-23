SAPM Haroon, PVMA representatives discuss confronted challenges in cooking oil, ghee sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday held a detailed discussion with representatives of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) on the issues and challenges faced by the cooking oil and ghee sector.

During a meeting with PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan, he said the government was fully aware of the issues being faced by the ghee sector and committed to not putting the industry under any additional pressure, a news release said.

Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum and representatives of the ghee industry were also present in the meeting.

Haroon Akhtar assured that all outstanding dues would be paid promptly, adding, “The government will ensure the timely disbursement of all pending payments.

While acknowledging that cash disbursements take time, he emphasized that efforts would be made to expedite the process.

The SAPM also highlighted the government’s recent efforts in supporting low-income families, saying “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif successfully delivered the Ramadan package directly to deserving households.”

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to resolving the industry’s concerns and emphasized, adding the government was committed to taking every possible step for the facilitation of the business community.