80% disease spread, positivity ratio in 11 major cities: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday informed that around 80 percent disease spread and increase in positivity ratio was recorded in 11 major cities across the country.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was told that at present 4,374 lockdowns were imposed with 30,610 people restricted under lockdown.

The Forum emphasised that wearing of face mask was mandatory while moving out of homes in closed places with large crowds and public areas.

It added that wearing of face mask was must in all offices both government and private sector.

NCOC directed provinces to ensure compliance on wearing of face mask SOPs particularly bazaars, shopping mall, public transport, restaurants and others.

The 11 major cities with increased disease spread and positivity ratio included Quetta, Lahore,Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad Capital Territory, Hyderabad, Mirpur, Karachi, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

