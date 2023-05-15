Door-to-door polio immunisation campaign kicks off today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A week-long door-to-door anti-polio immunisation campaign has been started in various districts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan on Monday (today).

As per the health department, In this campaign, trained polio workers will go door to door in certain districts to administer the polio vaccine to children under the age of five years.

In Punjab, over two million children under the age of five years will be vaccinated in twelve districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

In Sindh, about seven hundred thousand children will be administered anti-polio drops in Hyderabad and Larkana district.

In Balochistan, over 1.2 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in eighteen districts.

The government has postponed the anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till next week.