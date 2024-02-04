Election activities in NA- 200, PS-24 gain momentum

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) In view of the forthcoming elections in the country, political and social activities are in full swing in Sukkur and flow especially with regard to NA-200, PS-24 and other associated provincial constituencies.

Senior Politician Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Islamuddin Sheikh, Noman islam Sheikh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Farukh Shah were busy in the party secretariat due the election work load while former MPA Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was also busy in the party office in the same context. Series of meetings of the party leaders with the representatives of the constituency and the voters is going on vigorously.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari and other public representatives from relevant Constituencies visited Shah House and met senior leadership of PPP and exchanged their views about upcoming election, campaigning, law and order situation and other matters.

On the occasion, renowned social activists Arif Nawaz Soomro, Fayyaz Channa, and Abdul Fatah announced their unconditional support throughout the election.

They reposed trust in Asifa Bhutto and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah as the real leaders and formally announced his joining the party.

The senior leadership welcomed these public figures wearing party mufflers.