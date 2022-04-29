First Eid special train sets off from Karachi City

UrduPoint.com

In order to facilitate passengers traveling from Karachi to up country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, the Pakistan Railways Karachi Division had announced two Eid special trains, one for Lahore and another for Peshawar

The first Eid special train departed for Peshawar from Karachi City Station on 2:30 PM on Friday. The train had a total capacity of 1078 passengers which was fully booked.

The train making stops at Landhi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot Cantt, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Faisalabad, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot, Chenab Nagar, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Malikwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Lala Musa, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Taxila Cantt., Attock City, Nowshera would reach its last stop Peshawar at 11 PM on Saturday.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Kashif Rasheed Yousafani and other officers were present on the occasion.

