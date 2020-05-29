Govt decides to enhance domestic flights operation from June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The government has decided to enhance the domestic flights operation from June 1, which was partially restored on May 16, after almost 56-day suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been decided to further enhance domestic flights operation from previous 20-22% to 40-45% of the pre-COVID19 operations," a spokesman for the Aviation Division Friday, in a press release, said.

He said the decision had been taken due to growing business and public demand for air travel and effective smart lockdown being observed by the Federal and provincial governments to contain the virus spread.

"The decision is also the outcome of peoples' confidence due to best possible health precautions being adopted both at airports and by the airlines during flights," he said.

The spokesman said the enhanced flights operation would start from June 1, and cover Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

On May 15, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had formally announced to restore the limited flights operation from the next day at five major airports of the country including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

Initially, almost 20 percent of the total pre-coronavirus flights were allowed to operate under certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) including screening of every passenger with thermal guns, ensuring wearing of face masks and gloves.

On May 20, the government had allowed to operate one additional flight daily on Karachi-Islamabad-Karachi route till end of the current month, keeping in view the increased passenger load.

The Aviation Division has made elaborate safety measures to ensure maintaining social distance during flights and at airports.

Besides, under an extensive awareness drive, banner stands have been placed at the airport lounges to educate passengers about importance of social distancing, washing of hands with soap and use of hand sanitizers, wearing of masks and gloves to tackle the virus threat.

Baggage is disinfected upon arrival and passengers are not allowed to collect their luggage on their own from the belt. Social distancing is maintained at every stage in strict compliance of the SOPs.

The designated airlines, Pakistan International Airlines and Serene Air, are operating their flights with 50 percent seat occupancy to maintain the required social distance among passengers during the air travel.

Under the SOPs, the Aviation Division has made disinfection of aircraft prior to boarding of passengers, maintaining at least one vacant-seat distance between the passengers, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer mandatory for the flight operations.

Besides, no food and beverages are allowed during flights. The airlines are also maintaining emergency personal protection equipment in every aircraft to deal with any health emergency during flights.

While, every passenger fills a health declaration form prior to boarding the aircraft, containing identification of the passenger, brief travel history during past two weeks, current health state and an undertaking to comply with the SOPs.

The air passengers undergo thermal scanning while on arrival and departure at the airports.

"Anyone with raised body temperature on visible symptoms of COVID-19 is examined by a health professional and required action, if any, is taken as per advice of the health professional."No meet or greet is allowed at the airports and drivers stay inside their vehicles in the parking lot as no protocol is allowed beyond the briefing area.

"Social distance is maintained at every stage of departure and arrival formalities. The luggage is disinfected prior to loading onto the aircraft and after arrival disinfected at the airport," as per the SOPs.