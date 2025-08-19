IPRI book calls for ‘Democratizing Economic Security’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Democratising economic security is essential so that prosperity reaches all sections of society through decentralised innovation, financial inclusion, and accountable institutions.

This was stated by Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, at the book launch of “Economy: Backbone of National Security” hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Edited by Dr Aneel Salman, Chair of Economic Security at IPRI, in collaboration with Dr Steve Breyman, an American political scientist, and Rex Moser, a former US diplomat, the book makes a forceful argument that “no nation can safeguard its sovereignty without first securing its economy”.

“Pakistan’s challenge is no longer survival; it is transformation,” Afzal Khan observed. He underlined trade as a geoeconomic lever and urged the need to harness CPEC Phase II, deepen ties with Iran, Bangladesh and Central Asia, and leverage Karachi, Gwadar, and Balochistan’s renewable capacity as practical instruments of sovereignty.

He hoped that the book would be integrated into the curriculum of policy schools, civil service academies, and defence institutions, ensuring that future decision-makers internalise the critical link between economic resilience and national security.

Published by Sang-e-Meel, the volume includes a diverse and multidisciplinary group of contributors whose insights are both evidence-based and grounded in real-world experience. These include respected voices such as Zafar Masud, Air Marshal Ashfaque Arain (retd), Dr Aneel Salman, Siddique Humayun, Syed Murtaza Abbas, Dr Usman W.

Chohan, Dr Khurram Ellahi, Iqtidar Ahmad, Shaheryar Ahmad, Sayem Ali, Basit Ali, Sheraz Ahmad Choudhary, Muneeb Shah, and Maryam Ayub. Their work maps the intersections of economy and security, covering investment dynamics, banking resilience, climate risks, the blue economy, cyber and digital threats, cryptocurrency regulation, technological development, and trade frameworks for cooperation with China, Iran, Russia, the United States, India, and Bangladesh.

President IPRI, Lt. Gen (retd) Majid Ehsan reinforced the book’s central theme by elucidating: “A nation is only as secure as its economy allows it to be.” He reminded the audience that economic fragility is not abstract but the fault line shaping Pakistan’s capacity to defend its territory, project influence abroad, and ensure stability at home.

What sets this book apart is its urgency and scope. It does not simply diagnose Pakistan’s economic weaknesses; it offers a roadmap for resilience. It argues that the stabilisation of 2025 is not a destination but a fleeting window that must be used to build enduring institutions, future-proof markets, and equip Pakistan’s youth for leadership in AI, biotech, cyber, and green technologies. The battlefield of the future is digital, economic, and cognitive, and the book positions Pakistan to compete in that arena rather than remain a spectator.

The launch in Islamabad marks the beginning of a wider dialogue, with further events planned in Lahore, Karachi, and Washington. More than a ceremonial release, it signals Pakistan’s intent to shape the global conversation on economic security, not as a passive recipient but as an active contributor.