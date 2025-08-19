IPRI Book Calls For ‘Democratizing Economic Security’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Democratising economic security is essential so that prosperity reaches all sections of society through decentralised innovation, financial inclusion, and accountable institutions.
This was stated by Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, at the book launch of “Economy: Backbone of National Security” hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), said a press release issued on Tuesday.
Edited by Dr Aneel Salman, Chair of Economic Security at IPRI, in collaboration with Dr Steve Breyman, an American political scientist, and Rex Moser, a former US diplomat, the book makes a forceful argument that “no nation can safeguard its sovereignty without first securing its economy”.
“Pakistan’s challenge is no longer survival; it is transformation,” Afzal Khan observed. He underlined trade as a geoeconomic lever and urged the need to harness CPEC Phase II, deepen ties with Iran, Bangladesh and Central Asia, and leverage Karachi, Gwadar, and Balochistan’s renewable capacity as practical instruments of sovereignty.
He hoped that the book would be integrated into the curriculum of policy schools, civil service academies, and defence institutions, ensuring that future decision-makers internalise the critical link between economic resilience and national security.
Published by Sang-e-Meel, the volume includes a diverse and multidisciplinary group of contributors whose insights are both evidence-based and grounded in real-world experience. These include respected voices such as Zafar Masud, Air Marshal Ashfaque Arain (retd), Dr Aneel Salman, Siddique Humayun, Syed Murtaza Abbas, Dr Usman W.
Chohan, Dr Khurram Ellahi, Iqtidar Ahmad, Shaheryar Ahmad, Sayem Ali, Basit Ali, Sheraz Ahmad Choudhary, Muneeb Shah, and Maryam Ayub. Their work maps the intersections of economy and security, covering investment dynamics, banking resilience, climate risks, the blue economy, cyber and digital threats, cryptocurrency regulation, technological development, and trade frameworks for cooperation with China, Iran, Russia, the United States, India, and Bangladesh.
President IPRI, Lt. Gen (retd) Majid Ehsan reinforced the book’s central theme by elucidating: “A nation is only as secure as its economy allows it to be.” He reminded the audience that economic fragility is not abstract but the fault line shaping Pakistan’s capacity to defend its territory, project influence abroad, and ensure stability at home.
What sets this book apart is its urgency and scope. It does not simply diagnose Pakistan’s economic weaknesses; it offers a roadmap for resilience. It argues that the stabilisation of 2025 is not a destination but a fleeting window that must be used to build enduring institutions, future-proof markets, and equip Pakistan’s youth for leadership in AI, biotech, cyber, and green technologies. The battlefield of the future is digital, economic, and cognitive, and the book positions Pakistan to compete in that arena rather than remain a spectator.
The launch in Islamabad marks the beginning of a wider dialogue, with further events planned in Lahore, Karachi, and Washington. More than a ceremonial release, it signals Pakistan’s intent to shape the global conversation on economic security, not as a passive recipient but as an active contributor.
Recent Stories
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue, relief operation in flood-affected areas being carried out in well coordinated manner: Tara ..3 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest three suspects involved in kidnapping3 minutes ago
-
Woman among five held as police raid brothel in Paharpur3 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in RYK accident3 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders crackdown on illegal trawling, emphasizes transparency, quality, timely execution of ..3 minutes ago
-
Awarness seminar on legal identity held in Nawabshah3 minutes ago
-
IPRI book calls for ‘Democratizing Economic Security’4 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest18 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam visits Japan’s National Center for Global Health23 minutes ago
-
CM invites Japanese firms to invest in Punjab’s SEZs23 minutes ago
-
Lahore Green Corridor project to help curb smog23 minutes ago
-
Grand Jirga calls for targeted operations in Lal Qila23 minutes ago